PatBo Resort 2023

Over the years, the PatBo brand has become synonymous with its prints and bold color patterns, signature cut\out dresses and embellished swimwear. While the spring offerings tend to remain more on the neutral side of the color spectrum, designer Patricia Bonaldi’s resort collection is a time of immense joy — or to sum it up “a celebration of color and print. Joy in travel and escape,” per the brand’s show notes. Infusing connotations from the ’60s via the use of bright and bold prints in shapes reminiscent of the era, PatBo’s signature hand-drawn prints debut in new designs, including multicolored tropical florals and geometric, psychedelic patterns, with a through line of maximalism and playfulness.

The look: A mix of signature and new silhouettes — ’60s playfulness undertones with an explosion of prints and color.

Key pieces: A stretch soft cotton crochet set with puffed sleeves on top and matching shorts; a hybrid maxidress with a built-in bodysuit and minimal cutouts in a tropicalia print (a new silhouette for the brand); one-piece swimsuits featured in a “Twist” retro print in hot pink paired with a dramatic maxi robe in the same print. The brand’s signature “hybrid” dresses — part swim, part dress — return with fresh updates including a built in bodysuit, ribcage cut\outs and crochet details.

A highlight, a cream maxi crochet dress, featuring a bustier bodice with built in boning and hand-pleated details on the bust, bridging couture-like constructions to the swim realm.

The takeaway: Bonaldi’s use of color, print and figure-flattering design, solidify both the DNA of the PatBo woman while celebrating the joy of resort destinations globally.