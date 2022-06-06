×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: The Latest for Fashion of the Next Generation? Digital Upcycling

Beauty

Inside Brok’s Sudden Departure From Sephora

Fashion

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role During Platinum Jubilee Weekend

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

The designers score with sporty-feminine tailoring, creative knits and effortless eveningwear.

View Gallery 30 Photos
View Gallery 30 Photos
Proenza Schouler Resort 2023 Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

For Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, design is a practice, and pre-collections are a bridge exercise to carry over details from the last season and experiment while looking ahead to the next.

For resort, they carried over their 1940s-ish nipped waists and full skirt silhouettes from fall, but with a new wearability, also ditching the cumbersome bubble hems for more lightness and everyday ease.

Skirts were short and full, in ’90s-throwback, sporty black silk taffeta nylon with crinoline sewn into the hems to give them some bounce, and jacquard damask nipped-waist blazers were paired with black nylon track pants, lace socks and pointed python pumps nodding to the quirkiness of Proenza’s Gen Z muses like Ella Emhoff.

Their now signature buttoned shoulders and sleeves, which allow for fashion futzing, or what they call mis-buttoning, were translated over into tailoring to great effect on double face cashmere coats that looked like a chic new classic.

They brought back their beloved fringe, but not on bike shorts, using it instead as a more subtle detail on a punchy yellow knit minidress.

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023 30 Photos
Proenza Schouler Resort 2023
Proenza Schouler Resort 2023
Proenza Schouler Resort 2023
Proenza Schouler Resort 2023
Proenza Schouler Resort 2023
Proenza Schouler Resort 2023
Proenza Schouler Resort 2023
View Gallery

On the subject of knitwear, the designers get really turned on.

“They’re so many things you can do now that you couldn’t do even a couple years ago,” McCollough said of the innovations.

“You don’t have to add any seams or darts, you can just carve it to the body,” Hernandez added.

“We love the idea of building all of the construction into the knitwear, and there are so many materials you can play with like sequins and velvet. Plus, we’re all wearing T-shirts and sweaters; people live their life in knitwear, so it’s fun to explore those codes in a more dressed up way,” McCollough said.

Case in point: a mélange purple-brown-copper sequin knit, side-slit bodylicious dress, with cutouts integral to the design, meaning it came off the knitting machine like that. Just gorgeous.

They also created a novel velvet ribbed knit, using it to put their own spin on the ubiquitous knit set, dressed up in pale lavender with a long, lean top and flared pants pooling atop their new Stomp boot that looks just like it sounds.

Casual evening looks were strong, including easy shirtdresses in jersey or chiffon dressed up with patch pockets, collar and sides edged in rows of hand-sewn crystal studs. “It’s effortless…not like an annoying gown,” Hernandez said of the marriage of lightness and hardware.

The accessories business is really taking off, the designers said, noting several new bag styles they are continuing with, including the Braided Chain and the Drawstring bag in a new covetable crinkly metallic leather. On the footwear front, stretch glove leather booties and over-knee boots are new.

Ahead of their 20th anniversary next year, they also looked back on some old favorites, revisiting the bustier, “which we haven’t touched in years,” said McCollough, as an example.

They’re already making plans to celebrate. “We’re working on a project for next September that’s a compilation of all 20 years,” Hernandez said.

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Proenza Schouler Resort 2023

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad