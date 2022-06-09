×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday, Digital Daily: June 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Christie’s Auction Spotlights Hubert de Givenchy’s ‘French Taste’

Accessories

De Beers’ Céline Assimon Talks Diamonds and Democracy

Accessories

The Happenings at the 2022 Couture Jewelry Show in Las Vegas

R13 Resort 2023

R13's Chris Leba's latest resort offering centers around the notion of trading function to create a new realm of proportions.

View Gallery 35 Photos
View Gallery 35 Photos
R13 Resort 2023 Courtesy of R13

“A lot of it comes from the last few months of what we’ve seen on the news, it bleeds and comes out in a certain way. In retrospect when I look at it, I see why that came to be,” said designer Chris Leba during a Zoom call for his latest R13 resort collection. The well-established New York City brand has become a true staple to the ever-growing grunge movement with its edgy take on angst-y infusions on denim wares and its cohorts.

Leba’s take for resort translated into a nomadic uniform, with heavily oversize billow pockets with detailing featured on shirting sleeves, oversize safari jackets and cargo pants. Bags are infused to create flare openings for pants and directly onto flannel shirting — utilizing these elements to formulate a new take on building different shapes to alter the proportions and volumes.

Collection Gallery 35 Photos
R13 Resort 2023
R13 Resort 2023
R13 Resort 2023
View Gallery

The look: Nomadic citizen of the world — infused with R13’s DNA.

Quote of note: “Our design formula has always been this yin and yang — of familiarness and the idea of saying ‘I know what that is, but I’ve never seen it like that before’ — that’s my personal language,” Leba said.

Key pieces: Flannel shirting with billow oversize pockets on sleeves, oversize quilted pants with infused backpack pant flares, patchwork tunic dress with graffiti prints paired with destroyed baggy jeans (actual works photographed throughout NYC), destroyed cozy knitwear and oversize cardigans. Soft floral cropped cardigans are paired with worn in green cargo pants, and a standout — a deerskin fringe pale yellow oversize jacket worn with olive green sweats.

R13 Resort 2023 35 Photos
R13 Resort 2023
R13 Resort 2023
R13 Resort 2023
R13 Resort 2023
R13 Resort 2023
R13 Resort 2023
R13 Resort 2023
View Gallery

A recurring item every season, Leba’s “FYYFF” messaging can be found on a military green T-shirt and on the ribbing of underwear. “To me it’s also an NYC thing, we want to make sure we are anchored, as this is our hometown. You can find these walking down Chinatown, it’s a true saying,” Leba said.

The takeaway: Given the global conflict landscape, Leba executed in true R13 form, an alluring and tough look in tune with its signature-cool angst.

R13 Resort 2023

Hot Summer Bags

R13 Resort 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

R13 Resort 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

R13 Resort 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

R13 Resort 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

R13 Resort 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

R13 Resort 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

R13 Resort 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

R13 Resort 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

R13 Resort 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

R13 Resort 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

R13 Resort 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

R13 Resort 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

R13 Resort 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

R13 Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

R13 Resort 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

R13 Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

R13 Resort 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

R13 Resort 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

R13 Resort 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

R13 Resort 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

R13 Resort 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

R13 Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

R13 Resort 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

R13 Resort 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

R13 Resort 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

R13 Resort 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

R13 Resort 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

R13 Resort 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

R13 Resort 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

R13 Resort 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

R13 Resort 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

R13 Resort 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

R13 Resort 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

R13 Resort 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

R13 Resort 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

R13 Resort 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

R13 Resort 2023

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

R13 Resort 2023

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

R13 Resort 2023

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

R13 Resort 2023

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad