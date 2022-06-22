×
Slow to Change: Diversity at the 20 Biggest Apparel Companies Crawls Forward

EXCLUSIVE: Givenchy Is Putting Its Menswear Under the Sun

EXCLUSIVE: Cameron Diaz, Mila Kunis and Gabrielle Union Invest in Autumn Adeigbo

Rebecca Taylor Resort 2023

Steven Cateron's resort Rebecca collection channeled holiday with modern romanticism.

Rebecca Taylor Resort 2023 Courtesy of Rebecca Taylor

Looking ahead to the November and December months when resort collections hit stores, Rebecca Taylor’s creative director Steven Cateron wanted his latest collection to channel a blend of decadent, occasion-focused fashions for holiday, or takeaway.

There’s always this romance within the looks, but there’s a little more tension,” he said, noting the collection also had a slight ’50s influence in proportion. The assortment was concise — offering a fluid balance from soft, feminine daywear (ruched jersey dresses, après-ski novelty jumpers) to styles that could easily translate into night (a black-and-white houndstooth baby-doll dress with matching tailored jacket, or scalloped-edged lace looks). Even dressier holiday-centric occasionwear was a stellar focus within the lineup, as in sleek, winter white or all black tuxedo suiting, a red frothy tulle frock or floor-length black lace gown with swan motifs.

The look: Romantic and festive.

Quote of note: “The collection is kind of titled the unruly guest, obviously it’s very focused on holiday. It makes sense for this brand. I think we dipped our toes last year and those styles were the stars of the season.”

Key pieces: Two bright red, tulle styles (a blouse with voluminous sleeves or standout spaghetti sleeve dress with smocked bodice); sharp tuxedo suiting (a black version was nicely styled over a lightweight, flounced collar blouse); a pale pink technical taffeta bubble blouse with matching circle skirt; oversized and slouchy eyelet sets; breezy floral blouses and dresses; novelty knits; the black lace slip gown and houndstooth babydoll look; a luxe shearling coat with quilted grid and buckle details. 

The takeaway: The collection was a strong extension of Cateron’s signature modern romanticism.

