Rebecca Taylor Resort 2023

Looking ahead to the November and December months when resort collections hit stores, Rebecca Taylor’s creative director Steven Cateron wanted his latest collection to channel a blend of decadent, occasion-focused fashions for holiday, or takeaway.

“There’s always this romance within the looks, but there’s a little more tension,” he said, noting the collection also had a slight ’50s influence in proportion. The assortment was concise — offering a fluid balance from soft, feminine daywear (ruched jersey dresses, après-ski novelty jumpers) to styles that could easily translate into night (a black-and-white houndstooth baby-doll dress with matching tailored jacket, or scalloped-edged lace looks). Even dressier holiday-centric occasionwear was a stellar focus within the lineup, as in sleek, winter white or all black tuxedo suiting, a red frothy tulle frock or floor-length black lace gown with swan motifs.

The look: Romantic and festive.

Quote of note: “The collection is kind of titled the unruly guest, obviously it’s very focused on holiday. It makes sense for this brand. I think we dipped our toes last year and those styles were the stars of the season.”

Key pieces: Two bright red, tulle styles (a blouse with voluminous sleeves or standout spaghetti sleeve dress with smocked bodice); sharp tuxedo suiting (a black version was nicely styled over a lightweight, flounced collar blouse); a pale pink technical taffeta bubble blouse with matching circle skirt; oversized and slouchy eyelet sets; breezy floral blouses and dresses; novelty knits; the black lace slip gown and houndstooth babydoll look; a luxe shearling coat with quilted grid and buckle details.

The takeaway: The collection was a strong extension of Cateron’s signature modern romanticism.