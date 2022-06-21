×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 21, 2022

Fashion

Gucci, Harry Styles Create Ha Ha Ha Collection

Fashion

Giorgio Armani Men’s Spring 2023

Business

EXCLUSIVE: French, Italian, German Fashion Councils, Others Launch European Fashion Alliance

Rosetta Getty Resort 2023

Getty looked to architects Charlap Hyman & Herrero to help craft her world for resort.

Rosetta Getty Resort 2023 Andre Herrero/Courtesy of Rosetta Getty

Rosetta Getty is a collaborator, often inspired by many types of creatives not typically associated with the fashion ecosystem. For example, fall 2022 saw her link up with the Women’s History Museum. For resort, she turned to the world of interiors, teaming with architects Charlap Hyman & Herrero. “My process as a designer is very similar,” Getty explained. “It’s unusual for an architecture practice to work so collaboratively with artists.” The partnership resulted in interior design space of the showroom where Andre Herrero photographed the look book, creating a world for Getty’s resort offering to live.

Rosetta Getty Resort 2023
The look: Relaxed shapes meet artisanal pieces with joyful color pops, prints and plaids, grounded in her trademark textural fabrications.

Quote of note: “I always look through our archive as a part of my research and process every season. This time I was drawn to our original granny square sweater. The granny square has so much personality and feels cheery in many ways. It also opens the door for a lot of color,” Getty explained.

Key pieces: Wide-leg pants on a cream suit, floral short-sleeve day dress, denim has expanded with long line skirt and collarless jacket; a Macintosh coat with wide bell sleeves offered a fresh take on the classic outerwear piece; swim updates; red leather separates; knits (a brand classic) came in ribbed dresses and powdery pink cardigans.

Footwear is a key focus. Getty has a successful clog with Ecco and she plans to grow the category moving forward, reinventing the shoe in new ways.

Takeaway: Getty has the elevated ease of L.A. dressing down, wardrobing with essentials — outerwear, well-cut pants, chic flowing tops, and everyday denim — for work, play or a vacation.

