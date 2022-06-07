×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 7, 2022

Business

Versace Presents New Course of Home Line With Exhibition During Design Week

Business

Alessi Marks 100th Anniversary, Stages Exhibition During Milan Design Week

Eye

Aquazzura Celebrates Art of Hosting With Tableware Launch

Silvia Tcherassi Resort 2023

Silvia Tcherassi's resort collection, held via runway format, offered new takes on signature, free-flowing femininity.

Silvia Tcherassi Resort 2023 Courtesy of Silvia Tcherassi

“It was time time to have a show in New York because it’s a time to celebrate with people,” designer Silvia Tcherassi said following her resort runway show, held at Fasano Fifth Avenue.

Within the collection, the designer offered new takes on her well-known, movement-influenced femininity with ample color, textures and myriad motifs (ranging from signature florals and stripes to new takes on hazy tie-dye, zebra and hedge-maze inspired geometries).

The look: Free-flowing femininity.

Quote of note: “I always think with resort, you think of St. Barts and the Caribbean, but I also thought of the woman who says in the city — like the coats — but in my style, in my way. This is the reason we have two collections,” Tcherassi revealed of the 44-look collection’s counterpart holiday offering, which was not included on the runway.

Silvia Tcherassi Resort 2023
Silvia Tcherassi Resort 2023
Silvia Tcherassi Resort 2023
Key pieces: Breezy balloon-sleeve tops and blouses with matching pants and swishy skirts; new chambray offerings with “denim-like” effects and embroideries; myriad caftans and day-to-night frocks (including halter-neck, plenty of shoulder-baring and pouff-sleeve details); lightweight suiting separates; color-blocked and striped knits.

The takeaway: Although each look held nice versatility and commercial appeal, the runway format could have used a strong edit.

