Silvia Tcherassi Resort 2023

“It was time time to have a show in New York because it’s a time to celebrate with people,” designer Silvia Tcherassi said following her resort runway show, held at Fasano Fifth Avenue.

Within the collection, the designer offered new takes on her well-known, movement-influenced femininity with ample color, textures and myriad motifs (ranging from signature florals and stripes to new takes on hazy tie-dye, zebra and hedge-maze inspired geometries).

The look: Free-flowing femininity.

Quote of note: “I always think with resort, you think of St. Barts and the Caribbean, but I also thought of the woman who says in the city — like the coats — but in my style, in my way. This is the reason we have two collections,” Tcherassi revealed of the 44-look collection’s counterpart holiday offering, which was not included on the runway.

Key pieces: Breezy balloon-sleeve tops and blouses with matching pants and swishy skirts; new chambray offerings with “denim-like” effects and embroideries; myriad caftans and day-to-night frocks (including halter-neck, plenty of shoulder-baring and pouff-sleeve details); lightweight suiting separates; color-blocked and striped knits.

The takeaway: Although each look held nice versatility and commercial appeal, the runway format could have used a strong edit.