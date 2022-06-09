Simon Miller Resort 2023

“It’s inspired by this ‘Alice and Wonderland’ trip down the rabbit hole,” Simon Miller’s Chelsea Hansford said during a preview of her resort collection. “I wanted it to feel — especially the campaign — kind of nonsensical. It’s kind of how I’m feeling about the world right now — the metaverse and ‘What are we living in? What do people really want to wear? What is everyday fashion and event dressing?’ It’s all mixed, so I went with a nonsensical theme with a bit of a whimsical take on the animal prints.”

The collection indeed embodied the trippy idea with plenty of whimsical themes rooted in the brand’s easygoing fabrications.

The look: Happy, playful and realistically wearable.

Quote of note: “I’ve been driving home this playful luxury moment, which is where I see the brand is. It’s playful in terms of color and happy prints, but I want to approach it as luxury. It’s a see-saw I live on,” Hanford explained.

Key pieces: Standout abstracted animal-inspired party fashions, like a wave-meets-zebra fully sequined set or playful swim and daywear with snake-inspired brush stroke print; a new program of monochrome Knits by Simon Miller in lightweight viscose nylon; a cropped Jetz coat in vegan shearling; latex vegan leather pants; fluffy, happy sweaters; strong pleated rib knitwear with long fringe and bead decorations; a yellow miniskirt with futuristic, warped hemline; colorful crochet layers.

In accessories: updated bestselling Bubble clogs with rubber grip soles, or added back straps; Bandi mules in pony hair, zebra and cheetah prints; thigh-high vegan leather cowboy boots; a heavy chain link Puffin bag; modular Boom bag; soft circular Dough bag; glass-blown kitchy animal-shaped jewelry.

The takeaway: The collection balanced thematic ideas with modern, pragmatic wardrobing in mind.