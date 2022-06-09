×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday, Digital Daily: June 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Christie’s Auction Spotlights Hubert de Givenchy’s ‘French Taste’

Accessories

De Beers’ Céline Assimon Talks Diamonds and Democracy

Accessories

The Happenings at the 2022 Couture Jewelry Show in Las Vegas

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Simon Miller's Chelsea Hansford took a trip down the rabbit hole to debut whimsical ideas rooted in the brand’s easygoing fabrications.

View Gallery 24 Photos
View Gallery 24 Photos
Simon Miller Resort 2023 Courtesy of Simon Miller

“It’s inspired by this ‘Alice and Wonderland’ trip down the rabbit hole,” Simon Miller’s Chelsea Hansford said during a preview of her resort collection. “I wanted it to feel — especially the campaign — kind of nonsensical. It’s kind of how I’m feeling about the world right now — the metaverse and ‘What are we living in? What do people really want to wear? What is everyday fashion and event dressing?’ It’s all mixed, so I went with a nonsensical theme with a bit of a whimsical take on the animal prints.”

The collection indeed embodied the trippy idea with plenty of whimsical themes rooted in the brand’s easygoing fabrications.

The look: Happy, playful and realistically wearable.

Quote of note: “I’ve been driving home this playful luxury moment, which is where I see the brand is. It’s playful in terms of color and happy prints, but I want to approach it as luxury. It’s a see-saw I live on,” Hanford explained.

Key pieces: Standout abstracted animal-inspired party fashions, like a wave-meets-zebra fully sequined set or playful swim and daywear with snake-inspired brush stroke print; a new program of monochrome Knits by Simon Miller in lightweight viscose nylon; a cropped Jetz coat in vegan shearling; latex vegan leather pants; fluffy, happy sweaters; strong pleated rib knitwear with long fringe and bead decorations; a yellow miniskirt with futuristic, warped hemline; colorful crochet layers.

Simon Miller Resort 2023 24 Photos
Simon Miller Resort 2023
Simon Miller Resort 2023
Simon Miller Resort 2023
Simon Miller Resort 2023
Simon Miller Resort 2023
Simon Miller Resort 2023
Simon Miller Resort 2023
View Gallery

In accessories: updated bestselling Bubble clogs with rubber grip soles, or added back straps; Bandi mules in pony hair, zebra and cheetah prints; thigh-high vegan leather cowboy boots; a heavy chain link Puffin bag; modular Boom bag; soft circular Dough bag; glass-blown kitchy animal-shaped jewelry.

The takeaway: The collection balanced thematic ideas with modern, pragmatic wardrobing in mind.

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Simon Miller Resort 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Simon Miller Resort 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Simon Miller Resort 2023

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad