Tanya Taylor Resort 2023

Throughout the preview of Tanya Taylor’s resort collection, the designer described myriad garments as “loose and un-tied feeling; more relaxed; not overly complicated, and a little turned on its head.”

Her ready-to-wear and swim offering was exactly that. Many of her resort collection garments boasted twisted details, soft ruching and unfussy ruffles in a palette of neutrals with energizing bright hues (lemon zest, avocado green, purple). The look was an easy take on her signature femininity; a mix of takeaway, “escapist” styles with effortless, elevated fashions for days and evenings in the city.

The look: Easy, polished, girly.

Quote of note: “It’s a season where I took a personal perspective of how you want to feel in November and December,” Taylor said. “There’s a mood shift that happens where if you’re in the city, you want to feel more polished, a little elevated and tailored — things feeling a little more twisted and off — and the other version of yourself is trying to escape in a bold way.”

Key pieces: A halter-neck oversize orchid jacquard knit dress; knubby striped boucle beach knits (like a little tank with adorable floral taffeta shorts and an embroidered button-down shirt); head-to-toe layers with twisted details; recycled taffeta dresses; printed swimwear with special hardware details; an avocado-hued vegan leather mini; myriad floral and combination fabric dresses (like a strong strapless number with black rib top and long brown matte jersey skirt styled beneath a classic trench).

The takeaway: Even in the simplest of pieces (like a jersey T-shirt), Taylor added special, uncomplicated details to bring each piece to life.