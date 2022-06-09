×
Thursday, Digital Daily: June 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Christie’s Auction Spotlights Hubert de Givenchy’s ‘French Taste’

De Beers’ Céline Assimon Talks Diamonds and Democracy

The Happenings at the 2022 Couture Jewelry Show in Las Vegas

Tanya Taylor Resort 2023

Tanya Taylor added special, uncomplicated details throughout the resort collection to bring each piece to life.

Tanya Taylor Resort 2023

Throughout the preview of Tanya Taylor’s resort collection, the designer described myriad garments as “loose and un-tied feeling; more relaxed; not overly complicated, and a little turned on its head.” 

Her ready-to-wear and swim offering was exactly that. Many of her resort collection garments boasted twisted details, soft ruching and unfussy ruffles in a palette of neutrals with energizing bright hues (lemon zest, avocado green, purple). The look was an easy take on her signature femininity; a mix of takeaway, “escapist” styles with effortless, elevated fashions for days and evenings in the city.

The look: Easy, polished, girly.

Quote of note: “It’s a season where I took a personal perspective of how you want to feel in November and December,” Taylor said. “There’s a mood shift that happens where if you’re in the city, you want to feel more polished, a little elevated and tailored — things feeling a little more twisted and off — and the other version of yourself is trying to escape in a bold way.”

Key pieces: A halter-neck oversize orchid jacquard knit dress; knubby striped boucle beach knits (like a little tank with adorable floral taffeta shorts and an embroidered button-down shirt); head-to-toe layers with twisted details; recycled taffeta dresses; printed swimwear with special hardware details; an avocado-hued vegan leather mini; myriad floral and combination fabric dresses (like a strong strapless number with black rib top and long brown matte jersey skirt styled beneath a classic trench).

The takeaway: Even in the simplest of pieces (like a jersey T-shirt), Taylor added special, uncomplicated details to bring each piece to life.

