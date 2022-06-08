Veronica Beard Resort 2023

“Our woman is always on the move — she’s traveling, she’s doing, she’s out — these are the pieces she’s going to need at that time,” Veronica Swanson Beard said during a preview of her and Veronica Miele Beard’s resort offering.

The collection played to the idea with myriad updates on brand signatures — updated suiting (a great blazer with asymmetrical, shoulder-revealing sleeve or button-up shirt with a crisscrossed bodice), mix-and-match polished daywear, and a handful of the easy, resort- and holiday-centric dressing.

The look: Signature Veronica Beard.

Quote of note: “For the last two years, we figured that this time of year became so important both from a lifestyle and product standpoint. What she’s doing and the versatility she needs in the pieces she’s buying. They’re pieces that refresh her wardrobe, can wear through the holiday season and into takeaway,” Swanson Beard said.

Key pieces: Updated suiting — blazers and asymmetrically buttoned shirting looked equally polished with a vegan leather pencil skirt and tailored trousers as they did with the Veronica Beard jean offerings; embellished holiday and event-centric jackets (as well as new takes on their signature convertible offerings); ruched dresses and skirts (like a strong mid-length polka-dotted frock); tweedy-looking knits; a strong-shouldered vegan leather jacket with zip-off sleeves; an expanded selection of colorful footwear.

The takeaway: The collection offered ample wardrobing for the multifaceted Veronica Beard woman on the move.