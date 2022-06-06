Zimmermann Resort 2023

Nicky Zimmermann is setting sail.

For her resort collection, the designer dove into all things nautical while embracing ‘50s- and ‘60s-inspired, holiday-centric nostalgia with ample flirty femininity.

The collection largely riffed on the theme with seasonal custom prints. Sailboat motifs — inspired by a vintage scarf — adorned standout new silk twill anoraks with oversize hoods and long ties with sporty sensibility while flouncy skirt sets and breezy bustier frocks with “buoyed” hems offered updates on Zimmermann’s signature femininity. Crushed canvas twinsets with nautical stripes (including a new pedal pusher pant), maritime details (rope belts, anchor-themed hardware and custom embroidered discs on daywear, boat shoe slides), and hand-drawn world map prints (which were also translated as intricate lace embroideries) continued to capture the thematic whimsy.

“For placement prints, we design the garment, get the pattern made, and then actually print the garments on paper and put it on a dummy. Our offices have mannequin dolls all around the office in these paper dresses. Then I work with my designers to move and place each artwork with our artists, who replicate it on their computers and print the garment out again,” Zimmermann revealed of each motif-emblazoned ensemble.

Bridging into cocktail attire, Zimmermann uplifted colorful ‘50s ikat florals with youthful vigor.

“We have done particularly short dresses with bouncy and playful skirts, and put little fitted miniskirts underneath — she’s still very lady-like, but can dance and move around in them. We were playing into being fun but feminine and beautiful at the same time,” she said of the collection’s mostly short hemlines and bustier bra tops. They were said to be influenced by her corsetry details and swimwear silhouettes — also present within resort. The same could be said for the collection’s sweet lace offerings and monochromatic sheer party dresses with 3D brushed cotton floral appliqués and paisley motifs.

“We find, particularly, our loyal customers love to know the direction of the collection and where it came through all these ideas — as in, ‘Why are the buttons anchors?'” she said. The ethos is working — Zimmermann’s business has been on fire in recent years, evidenced through her expanding global brick-and-mortar presence. Wherever her customer is jaunting off to this season, they’ll be sure to have an optimistic wardrobe full of options (and likely a Zimmermann storefront within the local destination-set scene).