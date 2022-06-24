Ungaro Resort 2023

After a full year manning the ship as head of women’s design at Emanuel Ungaro, Kobi Halperin has hit cruise speed (pun intended) with the brand’s codes — and customer — in mind.

Inspired by a trip to the Villa de Rothschild in the South of France, with its ornate artworks, intricate tapestries and opulent furnishings, he offered up a print-focused collection intended to take the wearer from the city to the beach, from the Hamptons to the Mediterranean, and many other places besides.

He wanted the collection to offer plenty of mix-and match wardrobe options, from breezy white pleated dresses and silk blouses with guipure details to flurries of tonal prints with giant flowers or vintage wallpaper motifs. Flowing kaftans were offered long or short, the latter to be paired with taffeta shorts or dressed down with jeans, for example, while for a more outgoing look, there were dresses and cropped pants with feather trim.