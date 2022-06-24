×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2023

Sustainability

Ralph Lauren’s Indigenous Artist Fellowship, Cradle-to-Cradle Cashmere Celebrated in ESG Report

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Men’s Show Will Celebrate Bloomsbury Set Painter Duncan Grant

Ungaro Resort 2023

Kobi Halperin hit cruise speed (pun intended) with the brand’s codes — and customer — in mind.

View Gallery 41 Photos
View Gallery 41 Photos
Ungaro Resort 2023 Courtesy of Ungaro

After a full year manning the ship as head of women’s design at Emanuel Ungaro, Kobi Halperin has hit cruise speed (pun intended) with the brand’s codes — and customer — in mind.

Inspired by a trip to the Villa de Rothschild in the South of France, with its ornate artworks, intricate tapestries and opulent furnishings, he offered up a print-focused collection intended to take the wearer from the city to the beach, from the Hamptons to the Mediterranean, and many other places besides.

He wanted the collection to offer plenty of mix-and match wardrobe options, from breezy white pleated dresses and silk blouses with guipure details to flurries of tonal prints with giant flowers or vintage wallpaper motifs. Flowing kaftans were offered long or short, the latter to be paired with taffeta shorts or dressed down with jeans, for example, while for a more outgoing look, there were dresses and cropped pants with feather trim.

Collection Gallery 41 Photos
Ungaro Resort 2023
Ungaro Resort 2023
Ungaro Resort 2023
View Gallery
Ungaro Resort 2023 41 Photos
Ungaro Resort 2023
Ungaro Resort 2023
Ungaro Resort 2023
Ungaro Resort 2023
Ungaro Resort 2023
Ungaro Resort 2023
Ungaro Resort 2023
View Gallery

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2023

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad