×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: June 22, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Rick Owens Plied a ‘Grim, Determined Elegance’ for Spring 2024

Eye

Behind the Scenes With J Balvin at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Show

Fashion

Givenchy Touched on Military, Preppy and Formal for Spring

David Koma Resort 2024

The Georgian-born designer looked to ancient Greek goddesses Aphrodite and Amphitrite for inspiration this season.

View Gallery 50 Photos
View Gallery 50 Photos
David Koma Resort 2024 Courtesy of David Koma

David Koma’s love affair with the ancient Greek goddesses Aphrodite and Amphitrite started last summer when he was on vacation in Athens, where he was surrounded by sculptures and statues.

“Aphrodite is pretty incredible in terms of what she symbolizes, which is femininity and strength and this whole idea of timelessness because so many artists have interpreted her in nude in stone statues,” said the Georgian-born designer from his East London studio, having just come back from traveling for work to Florence and Cannes, France.

Koma’s line of work is all about the body — his dresses are red carpet and stage catnip for the likes of Beyoncé, Cindy Bruna and Kendall Jenner.

This season he took it to aquatic levels, a nod to goddess of the ocean Amphitrite, with transparent mint green sequins, blush pinks and metallic leathers.

“I wanted to bring something a bit more feminine but cold in a way, that’s when we came up with this sorbet-y feel,” said Koma, adding that he loves working with sequins because he can manipulate the color and fabric.

Some of the long gowns featured teardrops; big silver discs acting as sequins and prints of a pink koi fish, as well as the outline of the fish embroidered in crystals.

The house of Koma is a robust business: Last season the designer debuted footwear and this time around he’s venturing into handbags. He calls them challenges that he eventually overcomes and it’s essentially what keeps him excited about fashion. 

Collection Gallery 50 Photos
David Koma Resort 2024
David Koma Resort 2024
David Koma Resort 2024
View Gallery

After attending the AmfAR Gala 2023, he has walked away with another idea: high jewelry — either at his own label or a collaboration with a big jewelry house.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad