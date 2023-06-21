×
Huishan Zhang Resort 2024

Eileen Chang’s famous Chinese novella “Red Rose, White Rose” was the designer's muse this season.

Huishan Zhang Resort 2024 Courtesy of Huishan Zhang

In April, Huishan Zhang took over a corner space on the first floor of Harrods, where the luxury womenswear sits. What was supposed to be a short activation has now been extended by 10 more weeks.

The craving for glamorous clothes hasn’t stopped and for resort 2024, Zhang was present on set for the look book shoot for his collection for the first time since the pandemic, which restricted him from traveling while he was in China.

Eileen Chang’s famous Chinese novella “Red Rose, White Rose” was his muse this season. He incorporated the two colors, as well as origami-shaped roses stuck to dresses or worn separately as brooches.

He’s been pushing his experiments with denim as it’s a growing category for the label as it expands more into daywear after making its mark in evening wear.

Zhang’s gray denim has been lasered rather than washed and he’s adapted it into skirts, jackets and dresses with black embellishments, a subtle zhuzh.

He further explored the color gray as a compromise between the “naughtiness of red” and the angelic-ness of white. One of the skirt suits was made of a wrinkled fabric that contains memory fiber.

“We talk about effortless elegance and that’s exactly it, you don’t need to look after it to look glam,” said Zhang, adding that if you break down the pieces into separates they transform into a new wardrobe.

As the summer season has commenced in London, at every turn a Huishan Zhang dress can be spotted, from The Cartier Queen’s Cup Polo 2023 to the National Gallery’s summer party.

