Natasha Zinko Resort 2024

This collection was a follow-on from Natasha Zinko’s fall 2023 outing, Monster, and drew inspiration from the muscles and bones of human, and animal, bodies.

A six-pack of padding rippled down the front of a puffer jacket so light it could be scrunched into a pillow, while a houndstooth style had rounded shoulders and an ever-so-subtle pectoral design at the front. No gym sessions required.

Strappy, cutout tops hugged models’ torsos like octopus arms, while denim strips like whalebones ran down the front of a slashed, asymmetric denim dress with a fitted bodice.

Zinko does a robust business in distressed denim — her South Korean customers in particular love the fraying, jagged edges — so she didn’t hold back. She tore big gashes into three-quarter length, wide-legged jeans and ripped the bottom off a dress, leaving a bodice and a few long, dangly strips of denim to blow in the wind. The result was jarring, and romantic, like a costume out of a “Mad Max” film.

The designer also took her scissors to the piles of deadstock in her London studio, cutting up old T-shirts and stitching them together to make a long, sleeveless dress, which she paired with a patchwork hoodie to keep those hardworking human bodies warm, and protected.