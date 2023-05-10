×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: May 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Mytheresa Inks Deal With Bucherer

Fashion

Peter Do Named Creative Director of Helmut Lang

Business

Moschino Reorganization Weighs on Aeffe Q1 Performance

Diesel Resort 2024

Glenn Martens translated concepts paraded at the Diesel show in February into a simplified, more accessible language.

View Gallery 60 Photos
View Gallery 60 Photos
Diesel Resort 2024 Courtesy of Diesel

Creatively helming a brand that is an “alternative to luxury,” Glenn Martens is well aware that pre-collections are the moment to fully express Diesel’s democratic ethos by connecting it with the largest audience possible. The mission to attract different clusters of consumers to the D-universe didn’t stop the designer from adding a little excitement to the commercial exercise, as Martens translated some of the concepts introduced in the fall 2023 collection into a simplified language — and more accessible price point — for resort 2024.

“We think that everybody should be able to get a taste of the show and…to engage with it,” he said over Teams, tuning in from a set in London. “It’s quite nice because I think in this collection we can [reach out to] a lot of people while still staying true to the straightforward vibe.”

While keeping consistent with his core themes — the three pillars of denim, utility and pop aesthetics that have echoed as a mantra every season — Martens’ trickle-down effort from runway to everyday pieces resulted in a wearable collection displaying metallic coating, fabric mismatches, distressed and trompe l’oeil effects.

Highlights included reflective treatments applied on an array of unfussy sweatshirts and knit dresses, as well as on a pair of yellow denim pants, which were then stonewashed to reveal the color beneath for a cool, pop edge. Conversely to the show, where similar results were achieved with a longer process and triple layering, here Martens opted for “a bit more democratic way of spraying” the metal touch and industrialize the procedure.

Diesel Resort 2024
Diesel Resort 2024 Courtesy of Diesel

Ditto for the eye-catching artisanal pieces previously seen on the runway, such as shearling coats pulled through a distressed denim layer or garments that underwent oxidation or blow-torched treatments: They were now made accessible by being scanned and printed on resort separates, including zip-up windbreakers, for one.

Elsewhere, the delicacy of denim interwoven on organza introduced before was translated into dresses trimmed with lace. Denim frocks were also splashed with an allover print of sequins for a trompe l’oeil effect, while jersey halter-neck dresses and tops cut from male T-shirts and stitched back together offered a sportier alternative.

The utility vibe also ran through roomy track pants, baggy cargo options and camouflage prints, while distressed effects, double-layered intarsia knits and soft tailoring pairing cool wool and acetate featured in the men’s offering. 

Collection Gallery 60 Photos
Diesel Resort 2024
Diesel Resort 2024
Diesel Resort 2024
View Gallery

A big focus on denim jackets and heavy branding served the purpose of making an even more immediate impact on Gen Z-ers, one of the key targets fueling Diesel’s momentum. “We’re extremely popular with younger generations, which I think is a blessing. But they never had heard of us before because they weren’t born obviously, so they don’t know that this is actually a denim brand. They are discovering it now,” said an amused Martens.

To further engage with youth and let them partake in the real Diesel lifestyle, the brand is heading to Rome for another round of its free raves on May 19 — quite a bold statement considered this kind of event has been at the center of a political debate in Italy.

“We did it on purpose to annoy a bit,” joked Martens, explaining that technically the event is considered a private party “for 7,000 people, for hours.”

“But I thought [that] if they start doing statements to kill the youth culture…we have to fight against it. It’s our job and responsibility to be the Joan of Arc of fun and of enjoying life,” he concluded.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Diesel Resort 2024

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Diesel Resort 2024

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Diesel Resort 2024

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Diesel Resort 2024

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Diesel Resort 2024

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Diesel Resort 2024

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Diesel Resort 2024

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Diesel Resort 2024

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Diesel Resort 2024

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Diesel Resort 2024

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Diesel Resort 2024

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Diesel Resort 2024

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Diesel Resort 2024

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Diesel Resort 2024

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Diesel Resort 2024

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Diesel Resort 2024

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Diesel Resort 2024

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Diesel Resort 2024

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Diesel Resort 2024

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Diesel Resort 2024

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Diesel Resort 2024

Hot Summer Bags

Diesel Resort 2024

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Diesel Resort 2024

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Diesel Resort 2024

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Diesel Resort 2024

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Diesel Resort 2024

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Diesel Resort 2024

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Diesel Resort 2024

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Diesel Resort 2024

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Diesel Resort 2024

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Diesel Resort 2024

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Diesel Resort 2024

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Diesel Resort 2024

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Diesel Resort 2024

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Diesel Resort 2024

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Diesel Resort 2024

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Diesel Resort 2024

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Diesel Resort 2024

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Diesel Resort 2024

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Diesel Resort 2024

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Diesel Resort 2024

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad