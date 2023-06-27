×
Gabriele Colangelo Resort 2024

Inspired by the deceptive art of Jen Bacon, the collection brought to the fore Colangelo's dichotomy of the architectural and the organic.

Gabriele Colangelo Resort 2024 Courtesy of Gabriele Colangelo

Jen Bacon is an American artist who scans floral compositions, resulting in fading and watercolor-like artworks that Gabriele Colangelo revisited for his resort collection.

Although Bacon’s florals appeared quite literally scattered here and there — as inside-out jacquards on luxurious shirts worn with high-waisted pants or trimming rib-knit sweaters and tank dresses — these motifs primarily made for the soft-edged component of a resort lineup that overall brought forward Colangelo’s penchant for a little contrast between the architectural and organic.

The former was best conveyed in sartorial numbers, including an elongated blazer with slits running down the sleeves that made it resemble a cape, featuring exposed stitching and a leather rope cinching the waist held tight via a metallic sphere; the pristine woolen overcoats featuring a pleated cotton canvas swath at the back, as well as a sensual pantsuit with an origami-like, wrap construction at the back.

The dichotomy resonated in the impalpable crisp silks looking like cellophane to be layered over bodycon minidresses, in the thick striped sundress numbers, as well as in textured knitwear, used as inserts on fluid frocks and midi skirts or crafted into plush and easygoing tank dresses, which looked as if they were made from the best of summery velvets.

