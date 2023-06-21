La DoubleJ Resort 2024

“Raise your vibrations” is one of J.J. Martin’s mantras, spelled out loud and clear on the wall of La DoubleJ’s new store in Taormina, Sicily, just like on one of the scarves included in her resort collection.

Not that any verbal manifestation was ever needed with her brand: the editor-turned-entrepreneur’s signature colorful prints and flamboyant patterns have had the vibration-raising department well covered since she launched the label in 2015.

Her latest lineup was no exception. Addressing the season’s different drops, Martin had her mood-boosting prints covering a wide range of options and occasions, from reversible bikinis for lazy days in Saint Barth and eye-catching gowns with flounces and ruffles for parties in exotic destinations to flashy puffers coming with coordinated pencil skirts to get celebrations going even at the high altitudes of Saint Moritz.

Outerwear was particularly striking in its different guises, encompassing the cute reversible down jackets and puffy vests pairing a nylon side with a jacquard one; printed anoraks to wear over matching dresses, and a wool mohair coat with a chunky knit collar, that in its fuzzy monochrome appearance offered a palate cleanser from the patterns’ exuberance.

The rest of the collection was encyclopaedic in approach. Fun metallic suits were seen next to jersey gowns and glitzy micro dresses splashed with raspberry and apple prints; sensual frocks cut in stretch scuba-like fabric were juxtaposed to the brand’s signature billowing caftans and breezy pajama sets, while a roomy printed dress could be worn on either side, leaving customers to decide whether to have the V-neckline on the front or back. Even casual sweaters, tops, ribbed turtlenecks and velvet suits in solid colors were jazzed up via feathers in contrasting shades.

Martin additionally pointed to an increasing demand for laced pieces, which she first introduced almost two years ago in a quest to offer her clients more than just prints. In the same vein, earlier this year the brand added denim, telegraphing the desire to further tap into daywear. Belts debuted this season, adding to the brand’s ever-expanding, vibrant world.