Following the departure in March of creative director Jeremy Scott, the Moschino resort 2024 collection was a team effort. And the team reached back to house founder Franco Moschino for the heart motifs that appear throughout the men’s and women’s lineup, from “Moschino in Love We Trust” slogan emblazoned T-shirts, swimwear and handbags, to the heart charms on heavy gold chains adorning tailored skirts and jackets, gowns, bra tops and bustiers.

There was not much of a nod to the brand’s whimsical heritage, save from tanks and T-shirts with faux heart piercings. Instead, it was a nearly blank slate.

Moschino, who launched his label in 1989, built his name on poking fun at the fashion world, with pieces embroidered at the waist with the words “Waist of Money,” or dinner jackets decorated with dinner cutlery, for example. Scott had the same irreverent approach. Who can forget the peas-and-carrots-emblazoned TV dinner look from the fall 2019 game show-themed runway show? He did Barbie, Marie Antoinette and more. It wasn’t a Moschino show unless something went viral.

Here, the focus was more on versatile separates than the humorous total looks that were Scott’s forte, including easy tailoring in Moschino graffiti prints or bold stripes, baggy denim, camp shirts and shorts with silk print scarf treatments, dolphin shorts and cotton sets. With a successor still to be named, the future is still TBD.

In the meantime, Moschino is due to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a show Sept. 21 in Milan that will have four stylists — Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, Katie Grand, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and Lucia Liu —each creating 10 contemporary looks inspired by the works of Franco Moschino himself. Back to the archives again.