No. 21 Resort 2024

Alessandro Dell’Acqua investigated lightness in a straightforward resort collection, finding a way to tweak his staples and challenge their familiar look in the process.

“I wanted to work with lightweight fabrications to craft pieces that traditionally come in other materials,” he said, particularly addressing sartorial designs. The opening look was emblematic of the exercise: his ladylike suit with signature pencil skirt was cut from airy crepon printed with floral patterns, injecting a fresher spin into the No. 21 uniform.

In the same spirit, shirts were sheer and embellished with delicate lace, blurring the line with the lingerie world Dell’Acqua also frequently looks to and that here was further expressed by macro laced tops and lovely slipdresses in cupro charmeuse fabric with broderie anglaise detailing.

Upping the ornamental flair were essential frocks in linen gauze embroidered with colored stones in tiny flower motifs and crystal appliqués standing out on bomber jackets in sandy tones. Dazzling palm shapes adorned a charming blush pink dress cut in a ‘40s silhouette, instead, as well as a siren-like long satin skirt that was paired with a knit tank top to emphasize the masculine-feminine duplicity that is ever-present in the designer’s work.

Although denim additions and a tweed incursion winking to Rue Cambon diverted from Dell’Acqua’s pursuit of lightness, the collection channeled an easy-breezy approach to dressing with its wearable and unfussy pieces.