×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: May 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Blackpink’s Jennie Talks Acting and Fashion at Her Cannes Debut

Beauty

Ariana Grande’s R.e.m. Beauty Nabs Investment From Sandbridge Capital

Fashion

Dsquared Clashes Sexy and Sporty for Resort

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

Cavalli is famously more about “roar luxury” than the quiet one, but that didn’t stop Fausto Puglisi from connecting with both the brand’s heritage and “Succession.”

View Gallery 60 Photos
View Gallery 60 Photos
Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024 Courtesy of Roberto Cavalli

Add Fausto Puglisi to the long list of “Succession” fans. The Sicilian designer might not pop to mind as the first name one associates to the “quiet luxury” craze sparked by the HBO series, but has identified in the character of Siobhan “Shiv” Roy (played by Sarah Snook) the archetype of the modern woman — the one he aims to target with his Roberto Cavalli collections.

“The costume designer of ‘Succession’ must be God, she’s fantastic,” said Puglisi about Michelle Matland. “If you look at [Snook’s] character, during the day she is extremely rigorous, then in the evening or on vacation she’s extremely feminine. That’s what I want to do with Cavalli, too: demystifying that ‘90s belief that a woman is either sexy or prim.…You have both in the same, strong character, which is extremely contemporary and really represents today’s woman.”

Since the beginning of his tenure at the brand, Puglisi has been on his own mission of redefining the seductive image of Roberto Cavalli’s heyday and making its codes relevant for the post-#MeToo era. He’s doing so by enhancing the multifaceted appeal of the label with collections — and pre-collections, especially — that could resonate with different demographics and tastes. 

For resort 2024, Puglisi relied on a mix of references and silhouettes, starting from the aesthetic and cultural affinity between Cavalli and the ‘70s hippie movement, which “was marked a disruption with a certain type of conservatism and patriarchy” in fashion, too.

Maxiskirts with flounces, bell-bottom pants and ample frocks aligned with the reference, but were tweaked here and there for today. For example, lace was drained of its usual sensual connotations when paired with cotton for a more approachable use.

A direct nod to the brand’s heritage was expressed with animalier patterns and an archival print mixing lemons and snakes. Donned in 2005 by Kate Moss in the house’s ad campaign, the latter was now splashed over billowing shirts, ruffled long skirts and voluminous frocks in jersey and Lycra.

The leather offering best restated and exalted the Italian craftsmanship behind the company, too. Flanking easy separates in natural tones and embellished with criss-cross detailing, a standout trench coat with diagonal intarsia of leather, lizard, python and suede in the shades of saffron, lilac, tan and burgundy made for the statement piece of the collection.

Elsewhere, tailoring looked fierce in its combination of micro and macro Prince of Wales motifs while a Hawaiian print made a bold and unexpected appearance. Apparently, the motif was inspired by another of Puglisi’s HBO favorites — “White Lotus” — and made one inevitably wonder if he shouldn’t indulge in such a passion and give designing costumes for film or television a try. 

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

Hot Summer Bags

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2024

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad