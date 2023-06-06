Ferragamo Resort 2024

Clarity and method are defining the creative journey of Maximilian Davis at Ferragamo. If the minimal aesthetic, elongated silhouettes and sharp, polished lines marking his work at the brand weren’t enough indication, a look at his moodboard would provide further evidence of his clear vision and organized approach.

Perfectly pinned one next to the other, reference images were divided into different themes, each duly labeled and ranging from outerwear to tailoring. Parallels could be drawn between such a display of style clusters and Davis’ object of investigation — families, be they the Ferragamos, his own or Italian ones in general.

“There’s a lot of craft and elegance that comes from the Italian way of living and I think it relies also in the simplicity and classicism as well. So we’re thinking about the everyday pieces you find in a family wardrobe…thinking about how to make them elegant and desirable, but also mature and young at the same time,” said the soft-spoken designer, reiterating that his goal is to assemble collections that could appeal to multiple generations.

This exercise was expressed through precise, structured proportions and luxe fabrications, often deployed in unpredictable ways. For example, double-faced cashmere and natté wool in sandy tones were used in both graphic tailoring and activewear, such as hoodies in cocooning shapes. In the same way, flocked denim resembling velvet was used in tracksuits as well as in a razor-sharp coat cut in an hourglass silhouette and a seductive bustier dress with gold chain straps.

The Ferragamo archives further sparked Davis’ goal to design pieces that could be passed down through generations. For one, a fall 1999 white quilted down jacket that looked like “the most luxurious duvet” to Davis was reinterpreted in an even simpler version to channel the same sense of comfort through a modern lens. It added to the sportier side of his work, here amplified by après-ski outfits realized in lacquered nylon or recycled polyester with a silky hand.

Yet everyday staples best showed Davis’ quest for effortless luxe and easiness, as seen in a chic pilot jacket with matching A-line skirt; a deerskin leather trenchcoat worn over a silk ribbed tank top and Japanese denim high-waisted pants; a cotton jersey dress with a wooden detail creating a twist on the front, or a poplin shirt with a deep neckline worn with a salt-and-pepper wool skirt layered over straight pants.

Also appealing and sensual in its simplicity was eveningwear, including a navy mesh dress covered in red rhinestones that introduced a sparkling zing in the collection and could be easily sought-after by mothers and daughters alike come next holiday season.