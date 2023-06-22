Sportmax Resort 2024

Continuing its journey in the reinterpretation of wardrobe archetypes, the Sportmax design team delivered a focused and sleek collection infused with a minimal glam vibe and cool, laid-back attitude.

As always at Sportmax, different references blended in the easy-to-approach lineup. The Mods movement inspired the sartorial side with slim tailoring, sharp blazer jackets — here offered also in short-sleeved versions — and narrow pants.

Nods to David Bowie’s glam androgyny informed the shinier textures, including those of a metallic mesh dress, tank top and skirt lacquered in a powder pink hue, as well as the ‘70s-evoking towering silver ankle boots punctuating the collection.

In the same glossy vein, long frocks in lacquered twill fabric appealed with their ruched construction — the result of a series of elastic bands stitched internally — and colors, such as a cocoa rendition that stood out in the lineup. The draped dress came second only to a look pairing a loose knit tank top with a minimal wrap skirt worn over pants, which could have been directly taken out of the pages of a ‘90s magazine but felt as fresh and edgy today with its pure lines.

Layering was key throughout, informing also American influences as seen in exaggeratedly cuffed denim pants and python prints that covered both second-skin turtlenecks and sheer organza shirts while injecting a dash of visual exuberance into the lineup.

With its contrast in matte and shiny textures, uncomplicated silhouettes and cool styling, the collection is set to strike a chord with ‘90s aficionados as well as those who are embracing the current wave of minimalism.