Batsheva Resort 2024

According to designer Batsheva Hay, resort is the strongest season for her brand as her namesake label’s foundation is her signature dresses.

“What I’ve tried to do is make it much more focused,” she said about her resort 2024 collection. “It’s a really small collection and it’s a little quieter and the fabrics are different.”

The collection was designed in a darker color palette, with the majority of styles in black. Hay steered away from her classic cotton poplin dresses and focused on more elevated fabrics like jacquard, chiffon, taffeta and crushed velvet to design pieces that fit a festive holiday vibe.

“One thing that I’ve been really into is just comfort because I started thinking comfortable meant cotton,” she said. “That was when I had just started. I had little babies and I was like, ‘I want to throw it into the washing machine,’ but over the years, especially for holiday and dressing up, I just wanted more softness. So there’s quite a bit of satin and similar shapes, but just a totally different feel.”

Unlike past seasons, Hay didn’t focus on patterned fabrics for resort. She instead chose to incorporate patterns through embroidery, stitching and embellishments. One standout look was a black blouse and matching knee-length skirt, which she embellished with sequins designed to resemble fireworks.

Hay named a 1940s style dress designed in a silver metallic and a black-and-white color block as key pieces. The dresses are designed in the same cut, but the fabrics gave each a unique feel fit for their own occasions.

While the collection offered a large assortment of festive, evening-appropriate styles, Hay balanced the range with a set of daytime pieces, such as knit separates, sheer blouses and draped dresses.

The softer fabrics and embellishments gave the overall collection an elevated feel and showed Hay’s knack for giving retro silhouettes a modern touch.