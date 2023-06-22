Beaufille Resort 2024

During a preview of Chloé and Parris Gordon pre-fall collection for Beaufille, the duo spoke about the importance of introducing handcrafted elements into their minimalist bent ready-to-wear. For the resort season, the idea evolved into a mix of specialty, elevated looks paired with signature tailoring, cutout and twisted styles.

“I had a huge urge to develop a really special fabric — well, a few fabrics alongside the foundational fabrics in the collection. We developed an embroidered floral fabric with three-dimensional flower and a fabric that’s made from small strips of tulle, almost quarter-inch pieces of tulle ribbon that have been embroidered together,” Chloé Gordon said of the collection’s slightly transparent white blouse and crochet works with floral appliqués. “These two fabrics are more expensive than what we typically offer in our collection, but in today’s climate, a return to craft and evidence of the hand is so important. Things have become so automated and machines take over people’s jobs, so it was wanting to explore fabrics that really show more handcraft versus machine craft.”

The ideas nicely played against their new takes on suiting elements, which came in the form of car-wash panel skirts, a strapless blazer dress (and peplum top) over trousers, and a good amount of sleek topcoats. Thinking practically about the collection’s November drop, the duo also converted their ever-popular Baes cutout dress and twisted separates into holiday-minded versions, which looked great in white lace, monochromatic butter yellow and metallic brown (a viscose knit with vinyl), while peppering in fully fashioned wool and cashmere sweaters, leather belts and new handbags for transeasonal layering.

“It’s really simple, elevated, everyday basics cut in silhouettes that make you feel really empowered, confident and not insecure,” Parris Gordon said. She added the resort collection’s jewelry, which sits between a costume and fine price-point, is made up of an evolution of brand staples including sterling silver baubles with semiprecious gemstones (black spinel beads, rainbow moonstone), and new silver and cubic zirconia earrings with customizable faceted stones that are said to be influenced by their abundance of custom work inquiries.