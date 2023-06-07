Lafayette 148 Resort 2024

For resort, Emily Smith channeled escapism à la an upstate New York getaway.

“Within it is the idea of celebrating art in nature, like Dia Beacon or Storm King. You’ll see hints of that coming through with artificial, man-made materials against natural things,” she said of the collection. While camel, both the material and hue, became a base of the collection (as seen in the form of the ideal camel coat or sharp suit), Smith offered an eye-catching contrast with sharp metallics (inspired by Anish Kapoor sculptures) through an excellent silver foiled leather car coat and silver foil-printed cashmere camel sweater.

“We wanted to celebrate nature and all the luxuries that it gives us. Using materials that actually are the natural colors of those materials,” she said of the mostly neutral palette, with shots of black — to bring forth that urban New York-y vibe. Additionally, she peppered in soft hues of purple-blue and brown — derived from dyeing cabbage, avocado pit and acorns.

“Like a nerdy science experiment,” she said. “It’s not really about colors that are associated with nature, but the colors that nature gives.”

In this vein, Smith whipped up wardrobe staples for cozying up: a fringed blanket coat (perfect for sitting next to a bonfire); a crisp white boyfriend shirt with New York wildflower motifs; gingham knit dressing; leather fisherman sandals; knubby, luxe shearling, and an après-ski cashmere and camel hair jumper with sleek black leather trousers, to name a few.

The collection also touched on evening, which clients are coming to the brand for more and more. Like the rest of the luxe lineup, evening — a sleek, draped black gown with versatile bolero-like sleeves or double face cashmere and wool blend cropped jacket with wrap skirt — came with Lafayette 148’s signature rich look and feel.