LaPointe Resort 2024

“It’s funny because my collections always mirror my personal life, so this time I was designing my upstate home’s landscape and garden and I nerded out on that,” Sally LaPointe said during a preview of her resort collection. “It really was the same kind of process for me — that abstract mentality of what it is to put colors next to each other.”

LaPointe’s new green thumb was said to directly inspire the collection’s palette of optimistic brights (aqua, blue, red, pink and greens), mixed with natural hues (in shades inspired by her love for ornamental grasses). The idea also stretched to the line’s rich textures — many of her suiting, set dressing and sultry gowns were feather-adorned from the bottom up, resembling avant-garde blooming plants and feathering grass.

Instead of going full-on garden party, LaPointe flexed her downtown cool ethos into the lineup. For instance, new faux patent leather trousers were covered with black feathers from the knees down (styled with a little black bodysuit); slinky chenille and sequin-covered event dressing (ranging from bias and high-slit gowns to suiting); slouched moto jackets (with her ever-popular Mongolian removable collar), and a sharp edit of sexy-meets-sporty dressing (including shrugs with strappy bra tops).

During the appointment, LaPointe also announced she’ll be returning to the runway for New York Fashion Week in September.