LoveShackFancy Resort 2024

The LoveShackFancy girl is growing up.

For the resort season, designer Rebecca Hessel Cohen tapped into her signature “Sugarplum Fairy” inspiration for holiday dressing, “but taken up a million notches,” she said.

Most prominently, a take on Yves Saint Laurent’s Le Smoking brought forth sharp tuxedo separates, which felt especially fresh for the brand over its signature girly assortment of laces (Victorian, Edwardian, Battenburg) and faded floral-printed fare. Also, the work of Karl Lagerfeld influenced shots of black and raw-edged, hand-crafted chiffon, charmeuse and organza rosettes. For instance, look two’s ballet pink, rosette-adorned satin corset, paired with a sharp pair of low-slung black trousers; an off-the-shoulder white satin-draped corset with matching trousers (also a great bridal option), or a cropped blazer atop a ballet pink paillette slip. The looks melded the brand’s well-known girlish glam with an elevated élan.

For holiday and party, Hessel Cohen worked with tulles, glitter, velvets, sparkles and plenty of “bows, bows, bows,” as seen in a great cropped hot pink sweater (boasting a large rosette) with voluminous ball skirt, a tartan mini, and crystal-bow embellished looks. Also, giant, detachable bespoke bows (worn in the hair, on the backs of dresses, etc.) — the one-of-a-kind pieces were not just look book accessories, but will be sold within their stores.

Never losing sight of her love of vintage, Hessel Cohen peppered in a good amount of softer dressing in a palette of neutrals and tropical hues, inspired by a trip to Morocco. Case in point: a cream hand-knit alpaca sweater with raw-edged silk charmeuse ribbons atop a scallop-edged tiered, romantic tank and matching maxiskirt.

LoveShackFancy is approaching its 10th anniversary this year; Hessel Cohen’s resort collection posed a strong new-yet-familiar look for the growing, global brand.