Prabal Gurung Resort 2024 

Prabal Gurung continued his ethos of empowering women for the resort season, creating a collection of his signature feminine dresses and edgy suiting that took inspiration from the women in his own life.

“I’m always inspired by strong women in my life, and especially by my mother,” Gurung said. “Growing up in Nepal, I remember her getting ready rituals — the care and attention she spent each morning to start the day. Thinking about this time in front of the mirror, it is the most present one with ourselves. It is a moment to pause before the day, to feel hope for what is to come and to dream a little about what they want to bring into the world. These moments of solitude with getting dressed or undressed are so vulnerable and beautiful. I wanted to capture this feeling of hope and empowerment with the collection.”

Gurung stuck to his feminine floral patterns for the collection, creating romantic flowing gowns in a black and yellow and red and white poppy pattern. The print was utilized in a sari-style gown, which was embellished with a metallic gold accent.

The designer also utilized raffia corded lace for many of the looks, designing a bridal-inspired off-the-shoulder minidress and a long-sleeve red formfitting style that balanced the more flowing silhouettes.

Gurung offered modern suiting, including a loose-fitting yellow suit, a bright red suit-inspired dress and an oversize black suit jacket, which gave the collection an edgy feel.

“The power suit reimagined intertwines a classic structured silhouette with graceful details to redefine traditional gender norms and the beauty of diversity,” Gurung explained. “This season, we have bold colors of mimosa and red, and new fabrics like tweed with hand-frayed chiffon details that mix masculine and feminine to create a captivating blend of strength and delicacy.”

The collection was rounded out by a few more youthful looks, such as a floral brocade corset and matching miniskirt, which showcased Gurung’s ability to design for a wide range of women.