R13 Resort 2024

Designer Chris Leba stuck to his tried and true design codes for R13’s resort 2024 collection, creating a punk-themed collection with his signature denim, plaid and graphic pieces.

“For us, it’s always the same girl,” he said about the collection. “It always feels like a sequel, like the next ‘Star Wars’ episode. But this season is really about gold and really about graffiti. Black shirts are central to the looks this season.”

The collection is anchored on what Leba described as “high and low” looks, styles that have both casual and more formal elements. This was seen through many of the collection’s gold pieces, such as a gold metallic blazer worn with black denim jeans, baggy black jeans overlayed with gold metallic and loose-fitting black cashmere sweaters featuring paint splatter-esque gold accents.

Leba also featured graffiti designs in the collection, giving it a punk-rock vibe. The graffiti design, which Leba explained was first created by a former intern years ago, was seen on oversize blazers, cargo pants and dress shirts.

As the brand is known is known for its denim styles, Leba introduced new takes on classic jeans. For one style, Leba used the same approach to designing a trenchcoat for a loose-fitting trouser, which featured buckles and a flared fit. The designer created a similar style for an actual trenchcoat, which was given a modern touch with an open back design.

Overall, the collection delivered fresh takes on the classic R13 aesthetic that’s sure to appeal to the brand’s customers.