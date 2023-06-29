Rosetta Getty Resort 2024

Rosetta Getty chose artist Isabelle Albuquerque to collaborate with for her resort 2024 collection, crafting images with a performance-inspired quality to highlight the collection’s prints and fabrications. “I have always found inspiration in visionary creative women such as Louise Bourgeois, and I view Isabelle Albuquerque as a contemporary embodiment of that archetype,” Getty said via email.

The images used dramatic birds, creating a dreamy feeling that helped highlight a key point of her work: the fabrications and movement. Intricate new patterns, including the timeless gingham check and carpet foam, are showcased in the interlock jacquard, a lime ruched detailed dress in a matte viscose jersey, or Getty’s signature printed mesh jersey with an optical finish came to life via Albuquerque’s moody images.

Dresses and tops incorporated a twisted technique, injecting nuance to the shapes. The technique came on a satin maxiskirt, driving the eye to the waist; T-shirt-like cotton jersey — a staple fabrication for her L.A. ease with but elevated brand DNA — stitched into a relaxed-fit maxidress, and a boxy rugby-style top. “Throughout both the look book and the designs, an enchanting spirit of fantasy permeates the collection, capturing the imagination,” she said.

It’s sure to capture customers on the retail floor as well.