Sandy Liang Resort 2024

Sandy Liang continued the cool feminine vibe of her fall 2023 collection for resort, creating a lineup of romantic, yet edgy, dresses and separates fit for the holidays.

“It’s very festive, but in our way,” Liang explained. “I love the idea of pre-styling and I feel like a lot of those elements are staying true here. I feel like it’s a little bit more polished. I keep using that word, but [the resort customer] is like the piano recital version of me.”

The collection offered an array of feminine dresses that were accented with Liang’s downtown chic vibe. On the more romantic side, there’s a blush, lace dress accented with a rose-colored tie, and on the edgier side there’s several structured dresses designed with sailor collars, something she introduced in the fall. Liang named both styles as key pieces in the resort collection.

Many of the pieces evoked a subtle femininity through small design details, such as ruffled hems, bows and lace trimmings.

Liang also expanded on knitwear this season with matching sets, which she also named as a key style, and introduced more quilted fleece jackets in a floral print. The collection also focuses on tailoring, especially with the structured dresses and outerwear, which Liang is expecting to continue offering.

“We’re bringing back our tailored pieces and updating them a little bit with a fun holiday edit,” she said, highlighting a hybrid jacket and dress designed with pleats. “This is another good example. This is going to be a forever coat. This bow detail, we’ve been doing a lot and we’re trying to keep that fresh and exciting.”

Liang’s collection further showed the designer’s knack for marrying vintage and modern styles to create clothing that appeals to the downtown set.