Silvia Tcherassi Resort 2024

The designer leaned into her colorful spirit for her resort collection.

Silvia Tcherassi’s resort 2024 collection embodied many of the design codes her label has become known for: bright colors, textures and a fun, yet elegant spirit.

With her design partner and daughter Sofia Espinosa, Tcherassi created a resort collection that offered her signature feminine dresses but updated with a vacation vibe through the use of prints. 

“The starting point of the collection is our prints always, which we design in-house,” Espinosa said. “For these prints, we wanted to make a stencil, so you see there’s not much texture. It’s kind of the outline of the shape and then we wanted to take these prints to a further level and do it more luxurious and more special, so we did the prints in sequins and we also did an embroidery.” 

Many of the collection’s dresses featured a stencil tree print, which was embellished with sequins or enlivened with bright colors. The collection was broken up into four color palettes: beige and yellow; red and pink; green, and blue. 

Tcherassi wanted to play up the texture for some looks by sewing the sequins to have a three-dimensional quality. Other textured pieces included dresses and separates that had a bubble-like, three-dimensional quality in the fabric. 

The designer stuck to many of her bestselling silhouettes, such as tunics and dresses with cape accents. She also included a bright yellow version of her plunging neck dress, which Tcherassi explained has been a long-time bestseller in Colombia and hasn’t yet been offered internationally. 

Tcherassi continued to experiment with denim for resort, developing a screen-printed denim dress.

The lineup stayed true to her signature aesthetic and offered a colorful range of vacation-wear for her dedicated customer base. 

