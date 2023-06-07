Silvia Tcherassi Resort 2024

Silvia Tcherassi’s resort 2024 collection embodied many of the design codes her label has become known for: bright colors, textures and a fun, yet elegant spirit.

With her design partner and daughter Sofia Espinosa, Tcherassi created a resort collection that offered her signature feminine dresses but updated with a vacation vibe through the use of prints.

“The starting point of the collection is our prints always, which we design in-house,” Espinosa said. “For these prints, we wanted to make a stencil, so you see there’s not much texture. It’s kind of the outline of the shape and then we wanted to take these prints to a further level and do it more luxurious and more special, so we did the prints in sequins and we also did an embroidery.”

Many of the collection’s dresses featured a stencil tree print, which was embellished with sequins or enlivened with bright colors. The collection was broken up into four color palettes: beige and yellow; red and pink; green, and blue.

Tcherassi wanted to play up the texture for some looks by sewing the sequins to have a three-dimensional quality. Other textured pieces included dresses and separates that had a bubble-like, three-dimensional quality in the fabric.

The designer stuck to many of her bestselling silhouettes, such as tunics and dresses with cape accents. She also included a bright yellow version of her plunging neck dress, which Tcherassi explained has been a long-time bestseller in Colombia and hasn’t yet been offered internationally.

Tcherassi continued to experiment with denim for resort, developing a screen-printed denim dress.

The lineup stayed true to her signature aesthetic and offered a colorful range of vacation-wear for her dedicated customer base.