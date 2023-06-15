Staud Resort 2024

Continuing where fall left off, Sarah Staudinger filled her resort collection with easy, feminine and polished wardrobing and the idea of transitional optimism — think timeless luxury, with winks of playfulness.

“There’s a contrast between feminine and masculine; casual silhouettes in unexpected fabrics, and then of course, always a touch of novelty,” Staudinger said. Throughout the collection, Staudinger implemented a mix of grounded grays (plus a few other neutrals) and silver with a variety of pastel shades.

Case in point: a pastel pink oversize cargo pant in heavy satin with luxed-up T-shirt covered in sand-colored paillettes. The idea of elevating and updating classic wardrobing led to the introduction of the brand’s first “introduction to basics,” i.e., a pastel pink knit tank, which looked great paired with a matching crescent-shaped Walker bag, silver coated midi skirt and crystalized leather shoes. The T-shirts and tanks were also designed to easily style with an evolution of her reimagined menswear uniform tailoring (the Essentials line), as seen in the form of a three-piece melange gray suit; a pastel pink wool overcoat; a “borrowed from the boys” pale yellow pinstripe shirt, tie and trouser, or oversize blouses with corset seaming details (a shirt and dress, both in grosgrain).

Furthermore, transitional layering looked great in the form of debut suede and leather outerwear, and holiday dressing that, while festive, also upheld the elevated, sophisticated feel. For instance, a striking heavy satin trapeze gown; paillette-adorned, fluid numbers; timeless black gowns (knit or ruffled in organza) and playful set dressing.

True to the Staud DNA, the designer styled the looks with plenty of striking footwear (new styles included a slipper, loafer, wooden-based clog and heels with mixed metal heels — to name a few) and a strong offering of new and updating handbags, ranging from a small evening bugle beaded clutch to large luxe napa totes.