Ulla Johnson Resort 2024

In just a few short weeks Ulla Johnson will be opening the doors to her Los Angeles store. Her resort collection, fittingly, brings to life that California glow.

“We’ve been working on the store for two years and here we are three weeks out from opening. We went and shot the campaign in California, which was really important to me and sort of percolating in my mind throughout putting this collection together,” she said.

“This is this beautiful metallic fabric that we use for the season that has this incredible papery, lightweight finish and has a really gorgeous volume. I was thinking a lot about gilded surfaces and refracting the quality of the light — playing a lot with this idea of compression of release,” she said of a beautiful metallic jacquard top (with blooming 3D floral accent fastened at the neck), paired with vegetable tanned leather trousers, fuchsia topcoat and a pair of sleek metallic pumps — one of many exciting styles from her debut collection with new licensing partner HIM Co SpA.

Johnson continued the effect of painted sunbeams (also a nod to the sculptural works of Olga de Amaral) in both utilitarian (her Los Angeles-made denim was treated in bronze foil) and luxe ways — a suri alpaca wool coat, bonded with rose gold foil (and shown on the reverse), or rich metallic evening dresses. Two standout, fluid bohemian numbers with flounced hems boasted painterly florals in sheer jacquard and gold lame.

Like for fall, Johnson continued her study on working closer to the body across knits (an adorable red polo dress), outerwear, event and day dressing, while playing to proportions, as seen in a pistachio denim tulip skirt with cropped, voluminous jacket.

Also in mind, this year’s epic superbloom (as seen through Johnson’s look book photos, set at Malibu Park). Johnson, known for her love of flowers, thought about the blooms in both 3D and watercolor forms, nodding to the California seaside (also seen through the collection’s wave-like motifs). The result included a mix of watercolor pansies atop batik geometries on silk twill; spiked floral motifs on cotton poplins, and folded 3D florals, frayed edges and ruffles that evoked the blooming process.

“The fact that all of this rain did lead to this superbloom was such an exciting moment. I was kind of meditating on the superbloom that whole time because when I lived in California, around 15 years ago, it was the last time they had a superbloom, so I kind of knew it was coming. It was like a bizarre full-circle moment,” Johnson said of her California kismet.