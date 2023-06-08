Zimmermann Resort 2024

Last summer Nicky Zimmermann opened the doors to her Madrid store; while visiting the city, the designer spotted groups of people dancing together in the streets. Coincidentally, she noticed the same happening in Paris, which sparked interest around the idea of ‘50s dance halls.

“There were amazing candid photographs from in and around the ’50s of people in gorgeous dance halls every Friday and Saturday night. Then I read this amazing article about how so many marriages came out of these local dance halls, so we called it Matchmaker,” she said of the collection.

Zimmermann has a knack for modernizing nostalgia through her luxe, girlish collections — resort was a play on both ‘50s fashions as well as the exuberance and movement of dance.

There were boyish roll sleeves on feminine dresses and sheer blouses; high-neck cropped knits with crystal jewelry accents; statement pencil skirts; logo’d bandana placement prints on signature party dresses and tailoring, and barrel leg jeans with cropped jackets. Also, a great pair of denim hot shorts and cotton voile lace bra tops.

Zimmermann’s thematic print of the season boasted painterly dancers, instruments and music. The playfulness was extended with a flirty leopard motif on voluminous, bow-adorned frocks.

While many looks riffed on the brand’s signature 3D and printed florals, ruffles and buoyant crinoline hems, new skirts and dresses came with twirl-worthy, hand-gathered “cloud” shapes with corset waists and low scoop “sporty” tank necklines. Volumes felt fresh in the form of dresses with nipped in waists and exaggerated “ledge” skirts, as seen in a floral linen barkblock number, or black tie tuxedo looks with divine cat-eye necklines.