AZ Factory Resort 2024

If the items in your wardrobe don’t spark joy when you reach for them, then you might want to pause to think about what you’re about to wear.

At least that’s the impression left by AZ Factory’s first-ever resort collection, the sophomore effort of Lutz Huelle as one of the brand’s “amigo” guest designers.

“The main reason why I’ve been making clothes [is that] I’ve always loved the joy of putting on something and looking at yourself in the mirror being happy or content. Clothes are such an amazing way to feel better about yourself, to reinvent yourself, to be yourself,” he told WWD at a preview, saying this joyful side was often left unspoken in today’s fashion.

Picking up where he left off with the fall collection, he delved into a dressier direction, albeit one that remained as easy-breezy as ever, a mood that had Huelle quipping that “elegance is a dirty word now.”

But smart and chic it was. Epitomizing that mix of refinement and ease were tuxedo-inspired shapes that included a jacket with arms shorn off to become a vest; a shirt in blown-up proportions that turned into a crisp poplin dress, and another with its shoulders sliced off and replaced with a handsome blowsy ruffle.

New here was the knitwear that furthered Huelle’s idea of a balance between sophistication and ease, turning a body-con minidress or spaghetti-strap top into more comfortable options. Along with witty touches like a sprinkling of foil on smartly tailored shorts and slacks or hearts printed on frayed denim until they looked like leopard spots, they were proof of what a dab hand at delightful clothes Huelle is.