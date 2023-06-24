Courrèges Resort 2024

School’s out for summer.

Nicolas Di Felice let loose with his resort collection for Courrèges, steering the brand in a more bohemian direction with a lineup inspired by Michelangelo Antonioni’s overlooked classic “Zabriskie Point,” a story of student protests that ends with a road trip to Death Valley.

The movie’s ‘70s college scenes translated into items like a cream varsity jacket, a hoodie shirt in a micro Oxford check, bleached jeans and a Courrèges logo tee, though De Felice added a leather strap to one sleeve to give it a little edge. His style hero was more Robert Mapplethorpe than Robert Redford.

“I was thinking about the last day of school, when classes are over and you have the freedom to do what you want with the rest of the summer,” he said.

Known for his scalpel-sharp cuts, he offered a smattering of crisp A-line coats and cropped pinstriped jackets, but this moment was all about the biker look.

Riding on the success of his leather jacket, Di Felice came up with some pants to match: overlong flares with a zipped hem that puddled around the ankles. Cooler still was the buckled version, worn with a duster coat over a bare tattooed chest, or a barely-there gradient mesh bodysuit.

The buckles appeared on everything from tank tops to togas, vinyl dresses and go-go boots. Di Felice said he’s been watching the way K-pop celebrities customize his looks by chopping off sleeves and cropping tops. As Courrèges prepares to open a department store corner and store in Seoul, he’s letting the youth lead the way.