Isabel Marant Resort 2024

The collection was a signature Marant cocktail of sweet and tough, hard and soft, demure and racy. And, like her latest men’s lineup, it featured a fruity-bright color palette that took in shades such as lemon yellow and raspberry.

A key look encapsulating the season’s mood was a yellow, double-breasted jacket worn over a lace shirt dress with pintucks — and thigh-high black and yellow leather boots with a snakeskin print.

Other sweet and saucy looks included a white shirtdress paired with stretch leather snakeskin pants, and a slinky leather T-shirt dress with stud details and slashed shoulders. Marant finished that look with black elfin booties, one of her signature footwear styles.

As always, denim played a strong supporting role, with looks including a laid-back, faded pink onesie, a pair of raspberry-tinged jeans and roomy denim Bermuda-style shorts paired with a tailored jacket and boots.

Marant introduced a sculptural, artisanal element, too, with accessories such as dangly, blown glass earrings and low pumps adorned with clusters of oversize metallic petals. Those striking shoes were paired with languid black trousers.

Bits of shiny metal found their way into a colorful, embellished thigh-skimming miniskirt with leaves and flowers floating down the front, a look that telegraphed the grit, and glamour, of this collection.