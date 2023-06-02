×
Friday's Digital Daily: June 2, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

MM6 Maison Margiela Resort 2024

It’s all about the gestures that turn garments into your clothes.

MM6 Resort 2024 Courtesy of MM6

There’s a refreshing pragmatism to MM6 Maison Margiela and its resort lineup did not deviate from this idea, with a smorgasbord of workhorse denims, slouchy jerseys and achingly cool tailoring.

The collection notes talked about the “subtle details and gestures that have the power to transform a garment” and those were given the high-low Maison Margiela reading.

A trenchcoat was given a couture update with a gathered neckline; roomy trousers were teased out of XXL jogger pants with darts to shape the leg just so; knits looked like they’d been cobbled back together for new designs. With the addition of padding, a tailored gilet hovered at the boundary between dressy and edgy. The era’s body-con trope was executed in a knit and jersey combination that telegraphed ease and comfort.

Along with an archival print redone in a cyber palette of acid greens, purples and black, the lineup gave off a late ’90s vibe, an impression amplified by two-in-one layering, offered here in trompe-l’oeil versions.

MM6 Resort 2024
MM6 Resort 2024 Courtesy of MM6

But the foremost gesture in the MM6 studio team’s mind is wearing the clothes without being precious about them.

Cue frayed hems on jackets and trousers that could easily be sheared off at home, artful fading on denim or sleeves and hems splattered with paint. Even the accessories had a pleasing lived-in look, be it jewelry shaped from twisted metal ribbon stamped with the brand’s number logo, or the mule update on the XT-4 sneaker from French outdoor brand Salomon.

These were no traffic stopping outfits, but individually or as an ensemble these pieces certainly warrant a double take, and being pulled out of one’s wardrobe time and again.

MM6 Maison Margiela Resort 2024

