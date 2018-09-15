Galleries

Alexa Chung wants her brand to be taken seriously and grab the attention of the industry. It’s why she chose to join the London Fashion Week calendar and present her collection through an immersive show.

Inspired by travel, she dreamed up her own travel company “A.C. World Travel Inc.” and transformed her show venue into an airport lounge. Models walked around the tricky-to-navigate arrivals and departure halls, sporting outfits that referenced “an array of incongruous destinations.”

There were businesswomen in smart ivory suits; girls ready to party post-flight in their crystal-embellished minidresses and others who put comfort first in logo tracksuits and printed pajamas. There was also a whiff of the Mediterranean with a series of crocheted looks, accessorized with baskets and sparkly jelly shoes, as well as some safari references in the form of bandanas, large cargo pockets and suede trenches.

Chung said she wanted to reflect “the dystopian present we find ourselves in today” and brought it all together by staying true to her quintessentially British spirit.

“Even though it was an airport, we thought of these girls as going between a lot of British places like Bristol to Margate, or leaving Dublin to go on a Roman university expedition,” Chung said backstage.

There were plenty of desirable pieces, from the baby blue patent trenchcoats to the cute barely there slip dresses and Chung’s signature boiler suits, that ticked all the right trend boxes and will surely prove to be retail gold.

Buzzy, commercially driven collections such as Chung’s seem to work better when presented through the fun parties and client-facing events she has been hosting so far, that bring the spirit of the brand alive, rather than on the catwalk.