Amanda Wakeley RTW Spring 2019

Amanda Wakeley journeyed deeper into North Africa with this collection of safari suits and breezy dresses with patterns inspired by vintage ocelot prints, painted tiles and tapestries. During a walk-through at her flagship and showroom on Albemarle Street, Wakeley said she’s treating the seasons as a continuum and a series of layers, with themes that develop over the months and regular drops throughout the year.

This spring outing was packed with lots of snappy tailoring, including an olive safari suit and stone-colored suede safari jacket, which Wakeley paired with a long black belt. The ocelot pattern worked its way onto lightweight kimono tops and maxiskirts, while a long, kimono-style dress had long fringes on the hem. Languid jackets and wide-leg trousers came in olive or creamy satin.

Wakeley also showed off a new collection of sunglasses, jewelry and bags made from sheared kangaroo. She has been increasingly reaching out to her consumers, with lucrative QVC appearances and trunk shows at the store. She’s also planning a six-month pop-up at Bicester Village outside London.