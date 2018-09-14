Ashley Williams RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

It was Eighties-glam-meets-punk-rock — and a nod to Katharine Hamnett’s slogan T-shirts, which Ashley Williams adapted in a satirical manner rather than the political. She splashed phrases such as “Beach Bum” and “Retired and Loving It” across tight bodysuits, button-up cardigans and tie-dyed shirts.

Hair was slicked straight up in gravity-defying ponytails, which contrasted nicely with straight fit shirts, silky midiskirts and knee-length dresses.

And what’s the Eighties without animal print? Tiger prints materialized on a pink fleece pullover and a jacket-and-shorts combo, adding an edginess. Yet other pieces made use of cute cut-out dolphin motifs, which looked out of place given the bold collection.

Otherwise, large puffball sleeves stole the show alongside Williams’ take on the eye-catching newspaper print. While they made for loud statement pieces, these were still overshadowed by the kitschy and fun accessories she added. There were square frame sunglasses that wrapped around the head and super blingy slogan hair clips.