Delpozo RTW Spring 2019

Josep Font’s focus for spring was that of lightness, in all its connotations, inspired by the bifold inspirations of wisteria flowers and the work of Fifties Murano glass artist Fulvio Bianconi, who began his career making glass perfume bottles and graduated to crafting statement vases and other objects.

The spectrum of wisteria, from soft white to baby pink, buttermilk and pale lilac, formed the delicate base of the palette, blooming to crimson and fuchsia with flashes of bright apple green. Fabrics like transparent organza, silk tulle and gossamer mohair underscored Font’s theme, while a multitude of ruffles and appliquéd petals looked as pretty as the wisteria tree that dominated the catwalk and bold stripes and checked panels nodded to Bianconi’s glassworks.

His unexpected color combinations looked fresh and sophisticated, particularly in the high-waisted buttermilk trousers and pink blouse with highly ruffled collar, a cherry red cape-cum-sleeveless coat and the soft blue shirt beneath, and the long blue and red-striped georgette shirt that wafted out past a pair of baggy lilac pants.

Elsewhere, a series of looks in a heavy raspberry and lime green tropical leaf jacquard jarred against all that lovely lightness.