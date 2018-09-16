Julien Macdonald RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Shiny, sparkly and figure-hugging designs were amped up by Julien Macdonald’s grand opening – a dramatic light show from which his first model emerged.

Chainmail bodysuits, glittery zebra and snake skin patterns and barely-there dresses teeter-tottered down the halls of St. John’s church.

“This is Julien Macdonald’s new landscape for the body,” show notes said. His woman was still all about flaunting all that she’s got, with sharply padded shoulders on her plunging V-neck red sequin gown and chain-mail fringe swinging from her icy-silver sheer dress.

She doesn’t shy away from color either and high-shine pieces were broken up with injections of bright yellows, cobalt, fuchsia and fiery red.