Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Margaret Howell put a utilitarian spin on her usual laid-back tailoring. Relaxed button-down shirts and khaki slacks could easily walk off the runway and into the workplace.

Not one for obvious statements, Howell played with subtle details – a pointed collar here, a round neck there and the occasional sailor collar – and natty accessories. Pageboy hats sat on model’s heads and these tipped playfully to one side while colorful neckerchiefs and square tipped ties were knotted loosely with a slapdash hand.

Howell’s women were dressed in high-waisted, pleated shorts, roomy and fuss-free skirts and slouchy mannish pants. And her men made do with trousers rolled up at the cuffs. She paired these androgynous looks with bracelet-sleeve shirts, one decorated with a circle-patterned print.

While her palette remained muted and soft, there was an iridescent khaki dress shirt, a rust-colored sweater and a mustard yellow shirt. These were soft accents that sat well alongside her collection, unlike the spandex cycling shorts and body suits that more or less resembled unflattering swimsuits.