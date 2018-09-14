Marta Jakubowski RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Designers can’t seem to let go of the Noughties and Marta Jakubowski was no exception. There were pedal pushers, body-con dresses with body chains, and low-rise pants, to reference her Nineties style muses: Carrie Bradshaw and Jennifer Lopez.

Jakubowski delivered everything from that era — and also a lot of the current trends — a Jacquemus-like straw hat was shown alongside black cutout dresses reminiscent of Shayne Oliver’s Helmut Lang. It was cool, but unoriginal.

There were flashes of acid green, neon orange and hot-pink accents on cropped blouses and on a parachute sportswear parka.

A standout outfit included a slouchy mint-green satin pajama with a pullover brown vest. Other fun pieces included clasp clutch purses worn slung around the waist, a patchwork snakeskin two-piece and colorful paneled dresses with cutouts at the derrière, leaving nothing to the imagination.