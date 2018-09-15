Molly Goddard RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Molly Goddard has been thinking of ways to renew herself and experiment with fabrics and silhouettes, beyond her signature tulle creations.

For spring 2019, she turned to everyday fabrics like cotton-poplin and chiffon to create more easygoing, fuss-free pieces, from tailored trousers to loose tunics and trenchcoats.

Yet she also injected a healthy dose of the eccentricity and laissez fair attitude she’s known for: Myriad frills were added onto the hems of white cotton shirts or on the necks of bright polka-dot midi dresses; big plastic flower brooches were appliquéd onto blazers and loose floral dresses, while cabbages doubled as clutch bags.

There was also an array of desirable summer dresses that could easily slot into the wardrobes of any sunseeker with a flair for luxury and style — sequined mini numbers featuring polka-dot patterns in photogenic lilac and red shades, check tunics with charming broderie anglaise embroideries and open-back floral midi dresses — that had a nostalgic, vintage feel.

As she continues to evolve, Goddard succeeded in achieving a fine balance between the eccentric and the relatable, giving her audience enough new material to get excited about while staying true to her ethos of celebrating women and encouraging them to dress for themselves in whatever kooky way they desire — be it cabbages as bags, ginormous frills or see-through tulle tunics.

“The Molly Goddard woman is confidently pulled together, dressed to please herself. She’s acquired a slight flush and she’s unsure whether it’s down to the sunburn or the cervezas, but she doesn’t care and it becomes her,” she said in her show notes.