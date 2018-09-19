Mother of Pearl RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

The Pompadour Ballroom at the Hotel Café Royal was transformed into an old-fashioned living room where Mother of Pearl’s creative director Amy Powney’s girl gang lounged.

“For me, these girls are part of a Twenties girl gang, and this is who they’d be and dress if they were born now. They’re the girls who’ve gone out all night and just come back home,” Powney said.

They put their feet up, which were adorned with pearl embellished bow mules, and rested. Some sat in front of a television box wearing large floral print dresses, others sprawled on a couch and sported a golden-gilded lion pattern seen on a loose-fitted jumpsuit.

One girl, who wore an emerald green jacquard dress, propped herself up with a coat rack, from which a camel-colored coat decorated with the brand’s signature pearl-embellished shoulders hung.

While jewel-toned outfits jumped out, other styles could easily be mistaken for upholstery, especially as some girls wore fringed helmet hats that matched the lampshades they stood next to.