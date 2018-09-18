Natasha Zinko RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Natasha Zinko is adding some serious street cred to her collections and gaining momentum along the way.

For spring 2019, she took over the exterior of the Chelsea Postal Sorting Office to present her collection right where she wants to see it being worn — on “real girls” and on the street. She delivered an entertaining spectacle, with a vintage Seventies bus arriving on the sidewalk to drop off the cast of cool girls, led by Winnie Harlow, who modeled the new collection to the sounds of rap music.

Zinko, who has always imbued an urban attitude in her collections, upped the streetwear ante this season with a lineup filled with deconstructed tracksuit bottoms, cropped sweatshirts in glossy fabrics, patchwork denim and racey corsets made up of logo straps.

As one of the few female designers to dabble in streetwear, Zinko offers an interesting take on the category by blending the androgynous and the feminine and playing with a bolder color palette.

Highlights included a voluminous, strapless gown created using cotton jersey, a cropped sweatshirt mixed with a pastel pink vinyl pencil skirt and oversize hoodies worn with flowing, neon yellow skirts.

“We had fun with this collection, maybe even a little too much fun,” Zinko said post-show, adding that she has been pondering on the idea of fake versus real and how interchangeable the two have become in fashion. She added a tongue-in-cheek nod to the concept by printing “Fufu” logos — taken from the urban slang for fake — across dresses and tracksuits.

Zinko has also been rethinking her ways in terms of sourcing and sustainability. For spring she used vintage or dead-stock Wrangler materials to create the deconstructed denim looks, turned archival waistbands into bandage dresses and created prints featuring photographs of asphalt and waste.