Osman RTW Spring 2019

Rich in color, texture — and cockerel feathers — the collection was inspired by the world’s great balls, but there was nothing fussy about it. “I wanted to do easy versions of formal looks for everyday,” said Osman Yousefzada, who showed his collection in a lush sculpture-filled garden in Covent Garden.

Models walked in the sunshine dressed in tailored suits made from recycled brocade in metallic zebra patterns, or a black one, its cropped jacket edged in pleated tulle. Some dresses were sheer and came with a darkly romantic flower print, while others were made from sweeps of cream tulle, recalling sari wraps.

Osman’s signature ruffled tiers rolled across the skirt of a tailored trench and a sparkly evening dress, while Indian brocades were shaped into a sari style or cut into a short patchwork dress. Embellishment came as a sprinkle of ostrich fringe on tiered dresses or as dyed green cockerel feathers on a chubby. Who knew those barnyard birds could offer something so glam?